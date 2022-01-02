WARWICK, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have arrested a 30-year-old man in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a teenager dead in Warwick, Rhode Island on Saturday.

Aramis Segura, of Charlestown, Rhode Island, was arrested on charges of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, driving to endanger–resulting in death, obstruction of justice, and operating on a suspended license.

Troopers responding to a reported two-car crash on Interstate 95 south in Warwick around 1 a.m. found a mangled Nissan that had been struck by a Mercedes and knocked off the highway, causing it to roll down an embankment and crash into a tree.

The driver of the Nissan, a 17-year-old juvenile, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Segura, the driver of the Mercedes, had fled the scene on foot, police said.

He is currently being held on $10,000 bail with surety.

Segura was also presented a Superior Court probation violator on a previous charge of breaking and entering, according to police. He is currently being held at the Adult Correctional Institution.

