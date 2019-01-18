Police arrest man accused of stabbing food delivery driver in Medford

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police arrested a man Friday accused of stabbing a food delivery driver in Medford.

Police say Nicholas Davis, 18, stabbed the driver Jan. 12 and stole his cash as he attempted to deliver food to a female outside a Medford apartment complex.

Police say the attackers ordered food from May’s Cafe with the intention of robbing the driver.

They reportedly switched the delivery spot multiple times, likely to lure him to an isolated area.

Investigators believe Davis stabbed the driver in the lower back before he even had a chance to hand over any money.

Davis is expected to be arraigned in Somerville District Court on Tuesday.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)