Police arrest man accused of trying to smash open Andover ATM

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lowell man is facing criminal charges after police say he tried to smash his way into an ATM in Andover on Sunday.

Officers responding to a report of a man trying to break into the Bank of America ATM at a store on Lowell Street about 9 a.m. found the ATM with significant damage, according to Andover Police Chief Patrick Keefe.

After officers from several area departments responded, including K-9 crews, Antonetty Mejias, 19, was arrested after he was caught running through a backyard on Lowell Street.

Mejias was arrested on charges of breaking and entering with the intent to commit a felony and malicious destruction of property.

He is expected to be arraigned Monday in Lawrence District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)