DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston Police Officers arrested 49-year-old Jorge Gonzalez for threatening people with a machete and possession of fentanyl Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the Dorchester man was involved in two incidents earlier Tuesday where he threatened several people with a machete before fleeing in his vehicle. A police officer working by Columbia Road spotted Gonzalez’s car after a description was given out. Multiple police units were called in to stop the vehicle.

As police were Gonzalez into custody, police said they recovered a plastic bag filled with fentanyl from his pocket and a black machete from inside his car.

Gonzalez will appear in Roxbury District Court on charges of assault by means of a dangerous weapon, carrying a dangerous weapon and trafficking class A drugs.

