Police arrest man wanted in connection with Laconia, NH murder

LACONIA, N.H. (WHDH) - A 21-year-old man wanted in connection with a murder in Laconia, New Hampshire last week was arrested on Friday.

Hassan Sapry, of Laconia, was arrested on a second-degree murder charge for recklessly causing the death of Wilfred Guzman Sr., 57, who was found dead at his Laconia home last Friday, according to Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald.

Authorities say an autopsy revealed that he died from blunt- and sharp-force injury to his head.

Sapry will be arraigned Monday in Belknap County Superior Court.

No additional information was immediately available.

