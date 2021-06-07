MARLBORO, MASS. (WHDH) – Police were able to track down a man accused of attacking a woman and trying to remove her clothes on a trail in Marlboro on Monday morning, officials said.

The 40-year-old victim told police that she was walking on the Assabet River Rail Trail near the intersection of Fitchburg Street and Sasseville Way around 6:20 a.m. when the alleged incident happened, according to the Marlboro Police Department.

“The suspect grabbed her around the neck and pushed her onto the ground towards the shoulder of the trail. The victim screamed loudly and fought to defend herself as the suspect tried to pull off some of her clothing,” police said in a Facebook post.

The woman was able to break free from the suspect, who turned and fled in the opposite direction, police added. She then used her cellphone to take video of the man as he ran from the scene.

Police say the victim suffered minor injuries to her mouth and leg.

The suspect, whose name was not released, was described as a white man, between 30-40 years old, with brown hair, blue eyes, and a facial piercing. He was said to be wearing brown cargo shorts and a blue flannel shirt. He may also have a tattoo or marking on his upper left calf.

Community members who go to the park say they are rattled by this alleged attack.

