Police arrest NH teen accused of making threatening to calls to Boston gay bars

BOSTON (WHDH) - A New Hampshire teen is facing criminal charges after police say he placed threatening phone calls to two gay bars in Boston.

Seabrook, New Hampshire police officers arrested the 16-year-old, whose name was not released due to his age, on Friday night, according to police.

The teenager allegedly made “threatening” and “bigoted” calls to dbar in Dorchester and The Alley in Downtown Boston earlier in the night.

At the time of his arrest, police say the boy was wanted on multiple outstanding warrants for threats of serious public harm and civil rights violations from the Suffolk County Juvenile Court and other jurisdictions.

