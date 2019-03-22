Police arrest North Reading armed robbery suspect

NORTH READING, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lawrence man has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery last week in North Reading, police said.

Officers responding to a reported armed robbery at the 7-Eleven on Main Street about 3:20 a.m. Saturday spoke with the clerk, who said a masked man had just entered the store, brandished a knife, and demanded cash from the register before fleeing on foot, according to police.

After an investigation into the robbery, and other similar crimes in Lowell, Haverhill, Tewksbury, and Wilmington, police arrested Dennis Washington, 26, on charges of masked armed robbery and assault with a dangerous weapon.

He is being held at the Middleton House of Correction pending his arraignment in Lowell and Woburn district courts.

