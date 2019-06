QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of robbing a bank in Quincy last week has been arrested and will face a judge Tuesday, police say.

Perry Learning, 38, of Quincy, was wanted in connection to last week’s unarmed robbery at the Coastal Heritage Bank on Franklin Street, according to Quincy police.

He will be arraigned in Quincy District Court.

#Update Perry Learning, wanted for the unarmed robbery of Coastal Federal Bank on May30th has been arrested. He is scheduled to be arraigned in QDC tomorrow morning. pic.twitter.com/xmba1jpX2n — Quincy Police (@quincymapolice) June 4, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)