Police arrest Quincy man accused of Mass. Ave. armed carjacking

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Quincy man is facing charges after police say he carjacked someone in Boston on Saturday.

Officers responding to a radio call for a carjacking on Mass. Ave. around 1:15 a.m. spoke to a victim who said while on Dorchester Avenue he was approached by a man asking for a ride to the Boston Medical Center area, police said.

As they arrived near Boston Medical Center, the suspect, identified as Jeffrey Haslett, 36, became very violent and struck the victim in the back of the head with what appeared to be a firearm, according to police.

The victim exited the vehicle in fear for his life and Haslett climbed over to the driver’s seat and took off, police said.

An officer on patrol in the area of Hampden Street and Melnea Cass Boulevard spotted a car matching the description of the stolen vehicle.

The officer activated his emergency lights and sirens as the suspect turned onto Hampden Street and accelerated towards George Street, according to police.

The suspect continued traveling on Shirley Street to Dudley Street after police say he refused to stop for the officer. Haslett was forced to stop after turning onto Wendover Street, which is a dead end.

Haslett allegedly exited the vehicle with his left hand up but his right had clutching what appeared to be a firearm, according to police.

He was ordered to drop his weapon and complied.

Haslett was taken into custody and it was determined that his firearm was a BB gun.

Haslett is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court on charges of carjacking, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, speeding, operating a motor vehicle after suspended license and failure to stop for a police officer. He is also being issued a stop sign violation, a reckless operation violation and an MA uniform citation.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)