Police arrest Somerset bank robbery suspect on second offense

A man accused of robbing a bank in Somerset on July 5 has been arrested and will face a judge Thursday, police say.

Officers carrying out a warrant at a home on Old Plainville Street in New Bedford around 6 p.m. took Thomas Rodrigues Jr., 31, of Dartmouth into custody, according to Somerset police.

Rodrigues was wanted in connection to an unarmed robbery at St. Michael’s Federal Credit Union on County St.

He allegedly demanded money from the teller and then fled the scene in a Cadillac sedan with an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Rodrigues was convicted of robbing another bank in Fall River in 2011.

He will be arraigned in Fall River District Court.