BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have arrested a suspect after a woman reported being nearly abducted while walking to work in East Boston early Wednesday morning.

The woman told police she was walking in the area of Bremen and Porter streets around 4 a.m. when she was grabbed by an unknown Black man.

After collecting surveillance videos from several area businesses and releasing them to the public, investigators arrested David Korey, 21, of East Boston, on Chelsea Street around 7 p.m. Friday.

He is expected to be arraigned Monday in East Boston District Court on charges of kidnapping and assault and battery.

