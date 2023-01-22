FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing criminal charges after police say he shot a 60-year-old man in Fall River on Saturday.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on St. Joseph Street around 5:45 p.m. found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Fall River police. He was taken to a nearby hospital.

Armando Rivera Angulo, 29, was arrested on charges of armed assault to murder, assault and battery by discharging a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.

