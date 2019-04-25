Police ask for help in search for missing Concord, NH woman

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Concord, New Hampshire police are turning to the public for help finding a woman who has been missing since Friday.

Tenneh B. Sese, 29, was last seen walking in the area of Manchester Street and Black Hill Road in Concord about 1 p.m.

She is described as being an African-American woman who is 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She may be wearing a light-blue-colored shirt and salmon-colored pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Concord Police Lt. Sean Ford at 603-225-8600 or the Concord Regional Crimeline at 603-226-3100.

