Police ask for help in search for missing Portsmouth, NH man

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - Portsmouth, New Hampshire police are asking for help in their search for a 32-year-old man who has not been seen since Saturday.

Adam Camarato of Eliot, Maine was last seen around 12:45 a.m. in downtown Portsmouth.

He was wearing a baseball cap with an unknown insignia, a dark long-sleeved top and jeans.

Anyone with information regarding Camarato’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at (603) 436-2145.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)