MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Marshfield police are urging three boys to turn themselves in after they allegedly broke into a middle school and stole valuable instruments early Thursday morning.

The police department posted pictures of the suspects with their faces scratched out, writing, “In our never ending efforts to solve crime, while attempting to avoid public shaming, we ask that the 3 young men in these pictures (yes we actually have your faces guys) turn themselves in TODAY!”

The three boys broke into the Furnace Brook Middle School between 3 and 5 a.m. and stole instruments, police said.

“Stealing valuable musical instruments may seem funny…but rest assured it is a felony that will follow you for the rest of your lives,” police wrote on Facebook.

They are giving the boys until 8 a.m. Saturday to turn themselves in before posting pictures of their faces to help with identification.

“It will take about 5 seconds to identify you once we pour resources into this,” police warned, “so take advantage of this one time opportunity.”

