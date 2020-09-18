WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Wilmington police are turning to the public for assistance as they investigate a string of car break-ins overnight.

Multiple unlocked vehicles were broken in the area of Columbia Street, Adams Street, and Allen Park, according to Wilmington police.

Anyone with information or who may have surveillance video showing people walking through that area is asked to call Wilmington police at 978-658-5071.

