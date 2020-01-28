NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing New Hampshire woman last seen nearly two weeks ago.

April Bailey, 36, of Nashua, was last seen in the city on Jan. 15, relatives told Nashua police.

Family and friends say they have not been in contact with her since that date.

They reported her missing on Jan. 20.

At the time Bailey went missing, she was staying in the area of Lynn Street.

Bailey is described as standing 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds with dark hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing slippers, pajama pants, and a black jacket.

Anyone with information on Bailey’s whereabouts is asked to call Nashua police at 603-594-3500 or the Nashua Crime Line at 603-589-1665.

