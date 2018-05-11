WESTBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Westborough police are urging students to be mindful of where they store their water guns while playing the senior assassin game.

Officer Joe Cibotti stopped a car on Lyman Street Thursday morning and saw a black handle tucked under the driver’s seat, police said. The driver was removed from the car and the officer determined that the black handle was attached to a water gun used to play the “senior assassin game” where students squirt each other with water guns.

Police say under the driver’s seat is a common place for people to put firearms, so they’re asking students to place them in less suspicious spots.

