Police: Barricaded suspect arrested in Manchester after fleeing traffic stop

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Guests and staff at the Holiday Inn Express on South Porter Street in Manchester, New Hampshire were evacuated Monday as police removed a barricaded suspect from the building.

Manchester Police worked with the Goffstown Police Department and Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office to locate 30-year-old Brian Elliot of Weare after he allegedly pointed a gun at a Goffstown police officer before fleeing a traffic stop over the weekend, according to the department.

When authorities tried to make contact with him at the hotel, he allegedly refused to come out and barricaded himself inside a room.

Roads in the area were closed for a time as Manchester Police SWAT Officers and Crisis Negotiators worked to convince Elliot to leave the room.

He emerged after several hours and was taken into custody.

No further details were released.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)