Police: Baseball bat-wielding fire captain attacked boys in Braintree

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brockton fire captain has been placed on administrative leave after authorities say he assaulted two teenagers with a baseball bat.

Francis Bills, 40, was arrested Wednesday in Braintree on several charges, including assault with a dangerous weapon.

Bills attacked one boy with a bat at French’s Common because he was riding his child’s motorbike and repeatedly punched another boy in the face, according to court documents.

Brockton Mayor Bill Carpenter is appalled by the allegations.

“The allegations, if proven, go far beyond conduct unbecoming of a Brockton Fire Department captain,” Carpenter said. “I believe the captain is facing possible termination if the investigation should show these allegations to be true.”

Police in Brockton are conducting an independent investigation as police in Braintree continue to look into the violent altercation.

Bills has been ordered to stay away from the fire department while he is on leave.

“There’s no doubt our public safety personnel are held to a higher standard,” Carpenter added. “A high rank such as captain, I think the bar is raised even higher on the type of conduct one expects.”

Bills’ attorney declined to comment on the allegations.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)