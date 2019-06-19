Police: Bike thieves caught red-handed on MBTA subway platform

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Boston men are facing theft charges after police say they were caught in the act of stealing bicycles from an MBTA station on Tuesday night.

Officers responding to a report of suspicious males lingering near a bicycle rack at Alewife station around 11:40 p.m. found 20-year-old Joseph Fiasconaro and 18-year-old Jeremiah Springer on the platform in possession of two bicycles, according to Transit police.

Police say officers later learned that Fiasconaro and Springer had allegedly used bolt cutters to steal the bicycles.

Both men were arrested and booked on theft charges.

