Police: Billerica group home manager stole from disabled residents, went on shopping spree

BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire woman who was fired from her position as manager of a group home in Billerica is facing criminal charges after police say she stole credit cards that belonged to two mentally disabled residents and used them to rack up giant shopping bills at various retailers.

Brianna Higgins, 32, of Derry, was arrested on larceny and credit card fraud charges after an investigation into an alleged yearlong spending spree that totaled more than $11,000, according to the Billerica Police Department.

Higgins, a mother of three, used the credit cards to make a slew of purchases from Amazon, Walmart, and Tire Warehouse, according to court documents obtained by 7News. Some of the purchases included women’s clothing, toys for children, and dog supplies. She also allegedly had an array of car repairs charged to one of the cards.

“I knew they were stolen but I didn’t know she stole them from people who had mental health,” Tire Warehouse manager John Hafford said. “Mental health or not, it’s not right to do that.”

Higgins told her bosses that she was “sorry” for her actions, according to the documents. The company that runs the group home has since reimbursed the victims.

When 7’s Steve Cooper asked Higgins about the allegations, she stated that she “had nothing to say.”

The company that runs the group home called the incident “unfortunate.”

Higgins is due in court in April.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)