Police: Body recovered in Ayer pond after possible snowmobile accident

AYER, MASS. (WHDH) - The body of a missing Ayer man was found in a pond Saturday after what police are investigating as a snowmobile going through the ice, officials said.

Police began searching for a 49-year-old man who had been missing for a week on Jan. 29, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office. Preliminary investigation suggested the man had been at Grove Pond, where he was believed to have been driving a snowmobile on the ice, according to the district attorney’s office.

Police saw a snowmobile track entering onto the pond with no signs of an exit track, officials said. Divers subsequently recovered the body of a man and a partially frozen snowmobile was located nearby.

The identity of the man is being withheld pending next of kin notification. No other information was immediately available.

