Police: Boston man crashed stolen car into tree, rolled over after leading officers on chase

STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Boston man is facing a slew of charges after he led officers on a chase from Brockton to Stoughton, where he crashed a stolen vehicle into a tree and flipped over on Tuesday morning, officials said.

An officer on patrol in the area of West Elm and Moraine streets around 11:15 a.m. stopped 31-year-old Troy Handy, of Roxbury, after the owner of a stolen Subaru Outback used a GPS tracker to report its location, according to the Brockton Police Department.

As officers approached the Subaru, Handy allegedly sped off, prompting a pursuit through Brockton onto Route 24 north, police said.

When Handy tried to take Exit 20B in Stoughton, he is said to have slammed into a tree, causing the Subaru to rollover.

Handy and three occupants in the Subaru were taken to area hospitals with minor injuries.

Handy is charged with failing to stop for police, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, receiving a stolen motor vehicle, subsequent offense, and operating a motor vehicle after suspension or revocation.

An investigation remains ongoing.

