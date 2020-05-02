Police: Boston man killed in crash on I-93 in Andover

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a crash in Andover that killed a Boston man Saturday, officials said.

Troopers responding to reports of a crash on I-93 northbound by Exit 42 in Andover just before noon found a Chevrolet van in the left travel lane had rolled into the right travel lanes and struck a 2010 Subaru Legacy before stopping on the shoulder, officials said.

The driver of the van, a 35-year-old man from Dorchester, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the van. He was taken to Lawrence General Hospital and pronounced dead.

The driver of the Subaru, a 34-year-old man from Dorchester, was not injured, police said.

The crash remains under investigation. No other information was immediately available.

