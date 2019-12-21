Police: Boston teen caught with loaded gun in fanny pack

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Hyde Park 17-year-old is facing gun charges after officers found him carrying a loaded revolver after a traffic stop in Boston Friday, police said.

Officers on patrol on Norfolk Street in Dorchester at 9:50 p.m. saw a car travelling with its headlights off, and a license check showed the car’s registration was canceled, police said. When officers pulled the car over, they frisked a passenger in the back seat and found a loaded .38 Smith & Wesson revolver in a fanny pack.

The 17-year-old was charged with carrying a loaded firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition. He will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

