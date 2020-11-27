BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston woman allegedly threw another woman out of her wheelchair before kicking her in the head during a dispute at a MBTA station on Wednesday.

Officers responding to a reported assault at Andrew Square Station around 9:30 p.m. learned that a 61-year-old woman who uses a wheelchair got involved in a verbal dispute with Tasheaka Buchanan, 26, according to transit police.

The dispute turned physical when Buchanan allegedly threw the victim from her wheelchair and then kicked her in the head.

The victim was treated by Boston EMS at the scene.

Buchanan was arrested on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon — shod foot, and assault and battery in a disabled person.

On November 25, 2020 at approximately 9;30PM Transit Police officers assigned to the South District received a radio call to respond to the MBTA’s Andrew Sq. Station for a report of an assault. Upon arrival officers ascertained the following information: A 61 year old female who utilizes a wheelchair to get around was involved in a verbal dispute with a 26 year old female. The verbal dispute turned physical when the 26 year old, later identified as Tasheaka Buchanan, of Boston threw the victim from her wheelchair and once the victim was on the ground Buchanan proceeded to kick the victim in the head.

Officers placed Buchanan into custody and transported her to TPD HQ for the arrest booking process. Buchanan to face Assault & Battery w/a Dangerous Weapon (Shod Foot) and Assault & Battery on a Disabled Person charges.

Boston EMS arrived and treated the victim on scene.

