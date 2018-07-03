NORTH HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) — A trucker from Massachusetts was impaired behind the wheel when he crashed a 53-foot box trailer on Interstate 95 Monday night, spilling his cargo of bottled water along the highway, New Hampshire State Police said.

John Keller, 49, of Dracut, was driving southbound in a 1995 Peterbilt with a 53-foot box trailer about 10:10 p.m. when he lost control of the vehicle, left the highway, and struck several trees along the shoulder, state police said. The crash caused the trailer’s cargo of bottled water to spill along the shoulder of the highway.

Keller was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital with no significant injuries and was later arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated, according to state police.

He was released on bail and is expected to appear in Seabrook District Court on July 26.

A portion of I-95 southbound was closed for about five hours while crews worked to clear the scene.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Trooper Dan Peete at 603-679-3333.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)