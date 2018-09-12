MILLBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A pedestrian walking in the road with headphones on was struck from behind by a car in Millbury Wednesday morning, police said.

Officers responding to Grafton Street and Pheasant Hill Drive around 5:30 a.m. found the driver of a Jeep Wrangler who hit the pedestrian helping the victim, according to police.

The 20-year-old victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to UMass Medical Center.

Police believe the victim was walking eastbound in the center of the roadway with their headphones on and couldn’t hear anything.

Speed was not a factor, police added.

The Jeep sustained damage to the hood.

