Police: Career criminal nabbed with loaded gun in Boston bookstore

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police arrested a career criminal who was found carrying a loaded gun inside of a bookstore in Boston on Friday afternoon, authorities said.

Officers responding to a radio call for a person with a gun on Warren Street in Roxbury around 12:30 p.m. were told that a witness saw the suspect carrying a gun while inside of a bookstore in the area, according to police.

Officers located Tyrone Goforth, 39, of Roxbury, who matched the description of the suspect inside of Frugal Bookstore.

Goforth, who was trembling and sweating, appeared to be extremely nervous when officers approached him, police said.

Officers recovered a black Sig Sauer P938 loaded with five rounds of live ammunition from inside of his rear back pocket during a pat frisk, according to police. Approximately 56 grams of crack cocaine was also seized during the arrest, police said.

Goforth, a level 3 armed career criminal, is being charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, possession of a loaded firearm on a public way and trafficking class B drugs, according to police.

Goforth is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court at a later date.

