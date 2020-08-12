DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Charges are pending for a 17-year-old who crashed a motorcycle twice in Dartmouth on Wednesday morning, police said.

Officers responding to a motorcycle crash in the area of 897 Smith Neck Road around 7:10 a.m. learned that the male operator and his 17-year-old female passenger had gotten back on the 2020 Suzuki and quickly departed, according to Dartmouth police.

One officer noticed the motorcycle on Padanaram Bridge and went to stop it to check on the health of the occupants; however, it reportedly fled.

The officer did not pursue the bike but noticed the passenger get off at the intersection of Middle and Bridge streets before the driver continued to flee toward Dartmouth Street.

A short time later, police received a call that a motorcycle had crashed at the intersection of Dartmouth Street and Cove Road.

Officers arriving at the scene identified the motorcycle as the one that had fled from the earlier crash, police said.

The driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital.

His passenger was evaluated by EMS personnel as a precaution.

The crash remains under investigation and police say charges are pending.

