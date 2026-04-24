PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was killed in a crash in Plymouth after a brief police pursuit Friday morning, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz announced.

At approximately 9:37 a.m., Plymouth police received a 911 call for a report of a domestic violence incident. When officers arrived, they learned a male suspect left the scene in a blue Volvo.

Plymouth police said they located the suspect’s vehicle a few minutes later, and initiated a brief pursuit along Route 3 North. Officers eventually ended the pursuit because the suspect was driving erratically.

Police said they then received a 911 call reporting that same vehicle driving erratically on Route 3 South, followed by another call reporting a two-car, head-on crash on Warren Avenue.

The driver of a Porsche involved in the crash was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Volvo was taken to Beth Isreal Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth where he was pronounced deceased. His identity has not yet been released.

Plymouth police and the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the crash.

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