STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Days after Stoughton Police Chief Donna McNamara filed a harassment complaint against Stoughton Town Manager Thomas Calter, McNamara’s attorney said she learned she was off the job.

McNamara’s Attorney Leah Barrault said her client was called into a meeting two weeks ago and told she could either resign or be fired.

“She filed a complaint against the town manager on Monday, for the incessant calling and texting, and talking about her with other employees,” Barrault said. “There was reference to a complaint but nothing of substance given to her. There is no investigation, no charges. So of course she declined to resign.”

The Town of Stoughton has appointed Deputy Chief James O’Connor as Acting Police Chief.

In a statement, Calter wrote in part, “…the Town and its officials do not publicly discuss or disclose information in connection with personnel matters…”

McNamara has been chief for 10 years. She led the department through the high profile Sandra Birchmore murder case, in which former Stoughton police officer Matthew Farwell is accused of murdering the pregnant 23-year-old and staging her death to look like a suicide as a means to cover up their sexual relationship.

“Under her being chief, they conducted the internal affairs investigation that basically reopened the case,” Barrault said. “She’s been instrumental in that department and community, in bringing Ms. Birchmore to justice, which is also why the way they are treating is so unusual.”

7NEWS reached out to Calter for comment, but has not yet heard back.

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