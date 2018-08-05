Police: Child riding scooter struck by car in Canton

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A child was taken to the hospital Sunday after being struck by an SUV in Canton.

The 5-year-old boy was riding a scooter in the area of 39 Bolivar St. around 3:30 p.m. when he was hit by the vehicle, according to police.

The driver of the SUV that hit the boy, Fouad Ahmad, said he was going less than 20 mph prior to the crash and was able to hit the brakes moments before he “tapped” the child.

Ahmad, who lives nearby, said he always makes an effort to slow down in the area because cars often pull out into the road suddenly.

Ahmad reportedly got out of his car and checked the child’s breathing before calling 911.

The boy was conscious when the ambulance arrived.

“I don’t care about insurance, I don’t care about anything,” Ahmad said. “I care about human beings. God saved this kid today.”

