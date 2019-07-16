BARCELONA, Spain (WHDH) — A Colombian man trying to smuggle a pound of cocaine under his toupee was arrested at an airport in Barcelona, Spain, authorities said.

The 65-year-old man arrived at Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport from Bogotá, Columbia wearing a toupee that “protruded more than necessary,” local media reported.

Security officers detained the suspect and allegedly discovered that he had a package strapped to his head underneath the toupee.

Spanish police say the package contained about 1.1 pounds of cocaine with an estimate value of 30,000 euros.

He was reportedly charged with crime against public health.

