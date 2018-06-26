HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut are investigating a shooting that left a driver injured.

The New Haven Register reports police responded to a shooting in Hamden Monday afternoon. Police say the wounded driver was found near a Burger King.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and treated for injuries that aren’t life-threatening.

Police say the victim’s passenger was unharmed. Authorities say the passenger was charged with drug possession.

The unidentified suspect is described as a man on a yellow and black motorcycle. No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

