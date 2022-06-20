HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — An argument between neighbors over a dog led to a shooting that killed two people in Hartford, police said Monday. A third person was shot and critically injured.

The two people who were killed were a couple and they leave behind a 6-month-old child, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Sunday. The slain victims were identified as Christina Dang, 27, and Chase Garrett, 39. The injured woman who was hospitalized has not been identified.

Officials said it began as a minor dispute over an issue related to a dog.

“We have to find better ways to resolve our conflicts,” Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody said.

No arrests have been made. Police say they have identified a person of interest in the shooting.

