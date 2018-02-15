HARPSWELL, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine say a man who crashed his car into an unoccupied house went unnoticed for nearly half a day before a passer-by saw the vehicle.

Thirty-five-year-old Kevin O’Connor, of Harpswell, was driving in the town when he crashed around midnight Tuesday. The Portland Press Herald reports the car crashed into an unoccupied house down a slope.

A passer-by discovered the wreck around 10 a.m. Wednesday — 10 hours after the crash — and called police. O’Connor is being treated at an area hospital for serious injuries, including multiple broken bones and a head injury.

Police say speed was a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Property records show the vacant house is owned by an Arizona-based company.

