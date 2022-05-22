DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dartmouth man who barricaded himself in a residence after an alleged assault has been arrested, Dartmouth Police said in a statement.

Derrick Paine, 40, is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon and carrying a firearm without a license after the man allegedly brandished the gun during an altercation and subsequently barricaded himself inside a residence.

Officials responded to the area of Fenton Street at approximately 5:07 a.m. after receiving a report of several males fighting. Upon arrival, officials said that the officers found Paine had already barricaded himself inside a nearby building.

After extended negotiations and the arrival of the Southeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council SWAT Unit, Paine surrendered himself without further incidenent.

“I am extremely pleased that there were no injuries as a result of this man’s foolish and careless actions,” said Dartmouth Chief of Police Brian Levesque. “I applaud the actions of every officer involved in this incident, as it could have ended much differently.”

The investigation of the incident remains ongoing.

