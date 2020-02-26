Police: Dedham man robbed commuter who was withdrawing cash from ATM at South Station

DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dedham man is facing charges after authorities say he robbed a commuter who was withdrawing cash from an ATM at South Station on Monday afternoon.

Officers on patrol at the station spotted 29-year-old Michael Kinsella running away in the direction of Atlantic Avenue around 3:15 p.m., according to the Transit Police Department. After a brief chase, officers nabbed Kinsella at the corner of Essex and South streets.

An investigation revealed that Kinsella approached a commuter who was at an ATM and grabbed the victim’s money from the dispenser before fleeing, police said.

It’s not clear when Kinsella will be called to court.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)