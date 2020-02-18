BOSTON (WHDH) - A Dorchester man found with a 40-ounce can of beer bit another man’s arm and pulled a woman’s hair on a Red Line train on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Officers responding to a report of an assault at Andrew Square around 1:15 p.m. met with a 22-year-old man and his girlfriend who said they had been verbally harassed by a man not known to them while traveling southbound on a Red Line train in between Fields Corner Station and Andrew Square, according to transit police.

The suspect, later identified as 26-year-old Bernadino Baran-Garcia, began to physically assault the victim without provocation before biting the victim’s arm, police added.

The victim’s girlfriend attempted to stop the assault but Baran-Garcia allegedly grabbed her hair and pulled it sharply.

Officers then met with Baran-Garcia at the bottom of an escalator, where police say he was acting aggressively by pounding on his chest and using profanities.

Baran-Garcia allegedly smelled like alcohol and had a 40-ounce can of beer coming out of his jacket pocket.

Police say he also provided a false name to the officers.

Baran-Garcia was taken into custody.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)