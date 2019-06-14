BOSTON (WHDH) - A Dorchester man accused of robbing a taxi driver at gunpoint after trying to pay his fare with a counterfeit $100 bill is expected to be arraigned Friday on an armed robbery charge, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported armed robbery in the area of 835 Huntington Ave. around 3:30 p.m. on June 5 met with the livery driver, who said he drove the suspect, later identified as 24-year-old Uhmari Bufford, from 12 Boyd St. to the area of St. Albans Street, where Bufford tried paying with a counterfeit $100 bill, according to police.

When the driver refused to accept his payment, police say Bufford pulled out a gun and stole the driver’s wallet and cellphone before running off into the Mission Park Complex.

Bufford was located and arrested Thursday morning in the area of 500 Commonwealth Ave.

He is expected to be arraigned in West Roxbury District Court.

