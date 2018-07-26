Police: Douglas couple caught cooking crack in van with 3-year-old child

SUTTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Douglas couple’s 3-year-old child was turned over to the Department of Children and Families Tuesday after police say they were found cooking crack in a van in Sutton.

Officers who pulled over a 1994 Ford Econo Van on Putnam Hill Road about 6:08 p.m. arrested Christopher J. Coal, 42, and Jamie L. Coal, 41, after an investigation revealed they were actively using a portable propane burner to process powdered cocaine into crack cocaine with their 3-year-old child inside, according to a press release issued Wednesday.

Both were arrested on charges of trafficking cocaine over 18 grams, manufacturing cocaine, illegally possessing a class B substance (cocaine, crack) and possessing Suboxone.

The child was turned over to the custody of a Department of Children and Families appointee.

