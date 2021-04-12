Police: Motorist blinded by sunset struck, injured woman in Cohasset

COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - A 20-year-old motorist who was blinded by the sunset struck and injured a woman who was walking along a street in Cohasset last week, officials announced Monday.

Officers responding to a report of crash involving a pedestrian in the area of 400 Jerusalem Road around 7 p.m. on Thursday found a 57-year-old woman suffering from lower-body pain, according to the Cohasset Police Department.

The woman was taken to an area hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

The motorist, who police identified as a Plymouth man, was said to be within his lane when he clipped the victim.

Police blamed the crash on solar glare.

Criminal charges were not filed against the motorist but he was issued a citation for operating a vehicle with an expired inspection sticker.

