Police: Driver critically injured after crashing stolen car in Methuen

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspected car thief is in critical condition after police say he crashed a stolen vehicle into a telephone pole in Methuen Saturday night.

An officer who spotted a dark-colored sedan speeding through the city about 11:30 p.m. learned shortly after that the vehicle had slammed into a telephone pole at the intersection of Jackson and Pleasant Valley streets, according to Methuen police.

The driver, whose name was not released, was taken by medical helicopter to a nearby hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

A preliminary investigation suggests the man stole the vehicle after breaking into the owner’s home.

Police say the driver and car owner knew each other.

The incident is being investigated by Methuen and state police.

Serious MVA Pleasant Valley St at Jackson St. One subject injured. Signal lights out for unknow amount of time. Seek alternate route through Monday. @cityofmethuen via @ChiefSolomon pic.twitter.com/l8onn1tfV0 — Methuen Police 🇺🇸 (@MethuenPolice) May 5, 2019

