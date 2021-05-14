MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A driver used his car to knock a motorcyclist off his bike before running another vehicle with two young children inside off the road in Manchester, New Hampshire on Thursday night, police said.

Officers responding to South Willow Street around 9 p.m. learned that a Subaru had been driving recklessly behind a group of motorcycles when it collided with one, according to Manchester police.

The motorcyclist was knocked off his bike and suffered minor injuries, police said.

The Subaru driver, identified as Steven Smith, 30, of Manchester, left the scene, police added.

At the stoplight at the intersection of South Willow Street and the Interstate 295 northbound on-ramp, Smith allegedly side-swiped a BMW and drove away.

The driver of the BMW followed him.

At a red light, Smith swerved into the BMW, forcing the car off the road and into a telephone pole, police said.

The driver sustained minor injuries but reportedly refused medical attention.

Two young children in the car with him were not hurt, police added.

The group of motorcyclists from the first incident pulled up afterward and held Smith until officers and fire personnel arrived, according to police.

He was taken into custody and transported to a hospital, where police say he became disorderly and assault an officer.

Smith is facing multiple charges, including two counts of felony reckless conduct with a deadly weapon — his car., two counts of felony conduct after an accident with injury, simple assault, and disorderly conduct.

