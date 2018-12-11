Police: Driver leads officers on high-speed chase into West Bridgewater

WEST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 26-year-old man is facing a slew of criminal charges after state police say he led troopers on a high-speed chase into West Bridgewater.

Brockton police officers attempting to stop a car on Route 24 northbound about 9:30 p.m. called for backup when the suspect vehicle, which had two occupants, sped away, state police said.

With police in pursuit, the driver allegedly got off Route 24 at Exit 19, re-entered the highway on the southbound side and continue to Manley Street in West Bridgewater, where the vehicle became disabled, prompting him to jump out and lead officers on a brief foot chase.

The driver, whose name was not released, was arrested and taken to Good Samaritan Hospital to be treated for minor injuries sustained in the case.

He is expected to be arraigned on numerous charges stemming from the chase as well as multiple active warrants.

