Police: Driver who nearly hit Boston cop during wild chase caught with loaded shotgun

BOSTON (WHDH) - A West Roxbury man who nearly ran over a Boston police officer and smashed into several cars while trying to evade arrest will face assault and weapons charges Wednesday after he was caught with a loaded shotgun, officials said.

At about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, an officer working a detail in front of the Roche Brothers Supermarket at 1800 Centre St. in West Roxbury spotted a Mercedes SUV illegally parked and blocking the front entrance to the market, according to Boston police.

Instead of writing a ticket, police say the officer walked into the business and used the in-store public address system to ask if the owner of the vehicle could move it. Soon after, Michael Robicheau, 57, exited the store and returned to his SUV.

But when the officer approached to let him know he could have given him a ticket, police say Robicheau sped away and nearly hit him, triggering a high-speed chase into Roslindale during which Robicheau struck several parked cars and ended up slamming into a driver pulling out of a driveway on Bexley Road and coming to rest against a utility pole.

During a search of Robicheau’s vehicle, police say they found a loaded Browning 12-gauge semi-automatic shotgun on the front passenger seat.

Robicheau is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in West Roxbury District Court on charges of refusing to stop for a police officer, driving to endanger, operating on a revoked/suspended license, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon (car), unlawful possession of a firearm, leaving the scene after causing property damage, and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Luckily, the incident, which neighbors described as a demolition derby, didn’t result in any injuries.

“I heard the horn and then the bang hitting the back of my car,” said Allie Jones, whose car was hit. “It shook me up.”

In a surveillance camera recording, a dark-colored Mercedes SUV can be seen turning onto Bexley Road with police in pursuit. Moments later, a swarm of officers can be seen arresting him.

Witness Nathan Wright said, “I just heard the loud crash and a bunch of yelling and looked out and saw 12 police cars, about 24 police officers taking care of business.”

Neighbors say it was like a scene out of a movie and they are grateful no one was hurt.

“It’s a long haul from the Roche Bros. in West Roxbury,” Wright said. “It’s a lot of road to be hurting people on.”

