(WHDH) — A person piloting a drone that was carrying a bag of drugs accidentally dropped the contraband in a schoolyard instead of on the grounds of a nearby prison, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a suspicious package that was found outside the Brunswick Academy in Virginia on Monday spoke with a witness who said they saw a drone land and leave the package at the school around 5:40 a.m., according to the Brunswick Sheriff’s Office. The witness added that the driver of a dark-colored sedan then pulled into the parking lot and grabbed the drone.

The package, which contained several pounds of marijuana, tobacco, and three cellphones, was intended to be dropped on the adjacent property of the Lawrenceville Correctional Center, a subsequent investigation is said to have revealed.

“We have had numerous calls for service at the prison this year to include other drone sightings alleging the same criminal activity,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

There have been no arrests made in connection with the incident.

An investigation remains ongoing.

